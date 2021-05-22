Follow my blog with Bloglovin
Connect with us

Crime & Legal

Police Arrest Man Implicated in Bt600 Million Lottery Fraud Scheme
Advertisement

Crime & Legal

Navy Patrol Seizes 350 Kilograms of Marijuana on Mekong River Bank

Crime & Legal

Americans Arrested in Bangkok Kidnapping Case Deny Charges

Crime & Legal

Serial Rapist Arrested in Bangkok for Rape, Attempted Rape and Extortion

Crime & Legal

Chinese Man Opens Fire with Machine Gun on Pattaya Police Officers

Crime & Legal

Suspect in US$31,760,000 Investment Scam Surrenders to Thai Police

Crime & Legal

Americans Arrested in Bangkok for Kidnapping and Extortion

Crime & Legal

Fake Modelling Agent Arrested for Drudging and Raping 36 of Women

Crime & Legal

Illegal Workers, Smugglers and Employers to Face Tough Penalties

Crime & Legal News Video

VIDEO: Two Men Shot and Killed in Front of Makro Superstore

Crime & Legal

Police Arrest Man Implicated in Bt600 Million Lottery Fraud Scheme

Published

13 seconds ago

on

Police Arrest Man Implicated in Bt600 Million Lottery Fraud Scheme

Crime Suppression police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a Bt600 million lottery investment fraud scheme. Mr Wutthipat Lerdlob was wanted for collusion to defraud through a lottery investment scheme.

Crime Suppression Division (CSD) police officers apprehended Mr Wutthipat in front of his house in tambon Bang Yo of Phra Pradaeng district of in Samut Prakan on Friday night.

He was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Trat Provincial Court on May 18 for collusion to defraud, CSD commander Pol Maj Gen Suwat Saengnoom said on Saturday.

After his arrest, Mr Wutthipat denied all charges. CSD officers handed him over to Muang district police in Trat for further legal action.

Fraud complaints filed with police

The investigation found that Mr Wutthipat was tasked with persuading people to invest in the lottery scheme that was operated by Jitra Yothapirom, said the CSD commander.

Ms Jitra, 30, from Khlong Yai district in Trat, surrendered on May 10 after police issued a warrant. She was accused of swindling people out of at least 600 million baht.

She was wanted by police for allegedly causing financial damage worth Bt600 million to over 50 customers turned herself in at the Provincial Police Region 2 office in Chon Buri province.

Police report that so far over 50 people accusing Ms Jitra of fraud have filed complaints against her with police in Trat and Chon Buri.

Police said 20 people complained that they lost a total of 10 million baht after she failed to deliver the lottery tickets they bought from her online.

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Find Your Dream Home

property chiangrai

Interesting for You



Doi Chaang Coffee

Volunteering at Soi Dog