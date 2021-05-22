Police Arrest Man Implicated in Bt600 Million Lottery Fraud Scheme

Crime Suppression police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a Bt600 million lottery investment fraud scheme. Mr Wutthipat Lerdlob was wanted for collusion to defraud through a lottery investment scheme.

Crime Suppression Division (CSD) police officers apprehended Mr Wutthipat in front of his house in tambon Bang Yo of Phra Pradaeng district of in Samut Prakan on Friday night.

He was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Trat Provincial Court on May 18 for collusion to defraud, CSD commander Pol Maj Gen Suwat Saengnoom said on Saturday.

After his arrest, Mr Wutthipat denied all charges. CSD officers handed him over to Muang district police in Trat for further legal action.

Fraud complaints filed with police

The investigation found that Mr Wutthipat was tasked with persuading people to invest in the lottery scheme that was operated by Jitra Yothapirom, said the CSD commander.

Ms Jitra, 30, from Khlong Yai district in Trat, surrendered on May 10 after police issued a warrant. She was accused of swindling people out of at least 600 million baht.

She was wanted by police for allegedly causing financial damage worth Bt600 million to over 50 customers turned herself in at the Provincial Police Region 2 office in Chon Buri province.

Police report that so far over 50 people accusing Ms Jitra of fraud have filed complaints against her with police in Trat and Chon Buri.

Police said 20 people complained that they lost a total of 10 million baht after she failed to deliver the lottery tickets they bought from her online.