Police Arrest Facebook Administrator for Porn Group

Police in Thailand arrested a Facebook page administrator who gave members access to pornographic videos and pictures without permission to attract payment from subscribers.

Thailand’s Cyber Crime police told a press briefing that officers raided an apartment on Rama IV Road in Bangkok on Sunday. They arrested a 27-year-old office worker, who is alleged to have run the Facebook page.

Cyber Crime police officers seized his computer, one smartphone, and one bank book as evidence.

The arrest comes after a victim had lodged a complaint with police that someone had posted links to private photos and videos of her on the Facebook sign-in page.

The arresting officers found other naked pictures and video clips linked to the Facebook page for subscribers alongside advertisements for illegal Thai gambling websites.

The Facebook Page administrator confessed that he had opened the page to gain subscribers wanting to access nude photos and video clips of his many female victims.

He told police that he had been a member of a similar site where he had become an administrator. This had inspired him to set up his own Facebook page.

The man also admitted to running seven other Facebook sign-in pages with over 200,000 subscribers between them. He also received a 50,000-baht commission a month from a gambling site.

The page linked to over 50,000 pictures and video clips of 1,000 female victims.

Police have charged him with circulating obscene content. The victims have lodged a lawsuit against him.

