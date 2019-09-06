PHUKET – Police have launched a manhunt for a Norwegian tourist accused of murdering a British national at the Centara Grand Resort in Karon Beach early on Wednesday. After he failed to keep his appointment at the provincial court.

Briton, Amitpal Singh Bajaj and his wife were celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary, when the crime happened. The Briton was staying in a room adjacent Roger Bullman, 54, aA bodyguard from Norway.

The two got into an altercation after Bajaj confronted Bullman for excessive noise.

Hotel security had visited Bullman’s room twice to ask him to keep the noise down, he was allegedly drunk at the time.

In his account to police, the Norwegian said that the Briton allegedly attacked him with a knife.

Phuket police said Bullman who’s a martial arts expert, reportedly got the Briton in a choke-hold.

A security guard arrived at the scene also witnessed Mr Bullman choking Mr Bajaj.

He denied any intention to kill the Briton, who later died from asphyxiation.

The victims family claims the Norwegian man forced his way into their hotel room via the balcony and strangled Mr Bajaj.

He faces manslaughter charges, he was released on Bt200,000 bail by the Phuket provincial court.

The Phuket Court issued an arrest warrant for the Norwegian Sept 5th, after he failed to turn up in court.

Phuket Police have started a nationwide manhunt for the Norwegian man.

According to sources, the accused insisted on being represented by a Norwegian lawyer.

If found guilty of manslaughter, he could face three to 15 years in prison.