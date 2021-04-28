Northern Thailand Police Seize Bt 30 Million in Assets from Drug Networks

Police in northern Thailand have taken down 3 major drug networks in separate raids confiscating drug assets totaling 30.5 million baht.

Pol Col Sarawut Khonyai, said the raids were conducted in Tak, Phitsanulok and Sukhothai provinces starting on Monday. They were part of the policy to suppress drug networks during the Covid-19 outbreak.

The first raid was in Tak it came after police expanded their investigation from previous drug cases in the past three years. One case in October 2019 saw the confiscation of 1.5 tons of crystal meth.

The other 2 cases took place in Bangkok, police arrested seized assets worth 100 million baht in December last year; and in Lat Phrao early this month police who also seized 100 kilogram of crystal meth and ketamine during the raid.

The the drug cases were linked to the chief of Phop Phra tambon administrative organization (TAO), identified as Wichit Arphonrungroj. Four warrants were issued for Mr Wichit’s arrest and other accomplices.

So far, police managed to arrest one suspect while Mr Wichit is still on the run.

In Phitsanulok rovince, police arrested 20 year-old Apirak Kaewphet, on the charge of selling narcotics drugs via a Facebook page called “Phee Laem Pilok”. Police found suspicious financial transactions involving Mr Apirak.

According to northern Thailand investigators, at least 20 million baht had been wired to one of his bank accounts. Mr Apirak was unable to explain the source of the money.

In Sukhothai, police confiscated two million baht worth of assets from Mr Piyanat Katchamat, a native of Phichit.

Drugs seized by navy partol

Meanwhile, A Mekong Navy Patrol unit seized 365 kilogram of crystal meth or “Ya ice” after a car chase.

Capt Rit Natwong said Navy inelegance received a tip that a huge shipment of drugs would be smuggled across the Mekong river from Laos.

Shortly before midnight, the Navy patrol unit spotted a black Chevrolet SUV heading for Nakhon Phanom from Mukdahan province.

At Ban Don Sawan in That Phanom district, the Navy patrol signaled the Chevrolet SUV to stop, however the driver sped away, prompting officers to give chase and open fire at the SUV’s rear tires.

Capt Rit Natwong said the car veered off the road and ended up ramming into a tree. The driver fled under the cover of darkness.

Upon a search of the SUV Navy patrol officers found 12 sacks containing packs of crystal meth weighing a total of 365 kilograms. Navy patrol officers seized the SUV and drugs while police forensics team inspected the SUV for fingerprints and DNA.