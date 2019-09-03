BANGKOK – Police have arrested a Nigerian man for assaulting an officer on duty. After he accidentally punched a patrolman trying to break up a dispute between him and his landlord.

Mr. Edalere Abioye was apprehended after he was subdued by a large group of people as he tried to get away.

Police Col Jessada Khumsarttra told the Nation that Abioye was having a heated argument with his landlord over rent.

He threw a punch intending to hit the landlord and accidentally hit the police officer, who jumped in between.

Police still charged Abioye with assaulting a policeman on active duty.

The incident came to light earlier on September 2 after clips of the fight went viral on Thai social media.

Meanwhile, a Chinese woman was arrested early Tuesday for hanging on to a bag that had been dropped by an Iranian passenger. She detained while waiting to board her flight.

Police found a belt bag with US$1,4441 and a mobile phone in her hand luggage.

An Iranian tourist, filed a report with the Suvarnabhumi Airport police station that he had lost his belt bag.

Airport security recovered CCTV footage showing the woman picking up the bag.

The Chinese woman told police that she did not steal the belt bag but she found it on the floor.

Immigration officials at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport also arrested a Syrian national traveling on a fake United Arab Emirates passport.

According to The Thaiger the 18-year-old man was en route to London, with a layover in Thailand. He told officials he was planning to seek asylum in the UK but was also in possession of a plane ticket from London to Germany.