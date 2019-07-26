Nigerian Busted for Conspiracy and Fraud for Running “Romance Scam.”

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Immigration police have arrested a 38 year-old Nigerian man for conspiracy to commit fraud for running “Romance Scam.”

Immigration Police chief Pol Lt-General Sompong said the suspect Mr. Samuel Chukuwudi was being returned to Phuket.

According to the Nation an arrest warrant was issued on July 9 on a charge of conspiracy to commit fraud.

During a raid on his apartment in Bangkok police seized 14 items of evidence, including several bankbooks, ATM cards,money transaction slips, as well as the suspect’s cellphone.

Claiming to be Western Businessman

The romance scam was perpetrated by a gang claiming to be western businessman, scamming unsuspecting women via social media.

After gaining their trust and affection, the gang coaxed the unsuspecting women into transferring money to bank accounts he controlled.

One victim in Phuket allegedly lost Bt897,400 to the romance scam.

Police are now hunting for the accomplices of the 38-year-old suspect.

Sompong said that investigators found that the suspect was using bank accounts that had been opened by Thai nationals in exchange for payment.

The scammers opened a front company to transfer the ill-gotten money to accomplices overseas.

On July 7th, Police in the resort town of Pattaya, Thailand have arrested a Nigerian man and his Thai wife for allegedly defrauding Thai women out of nearly Bt2 Million in an online “419” romance scam.

Pol Col Chiddecha Songhong, of the Royal Thai Police arrested 40 year-old Nigerian National Uchenna Joseph Amujiogu and his Thai wife Wassana Kanchiak, 36 at their residence in Pattaya.

The arrest followed a complaint lodged with police in February by a Thai woman who asked not to be named.