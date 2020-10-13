New Cybercrime Chief Vows Crack Down on Computer Crimes Thailand

The New Cybercrime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) commissioner has pledged crack down on all types of computer crimes in Thailand and work closely with his international counterparts.

The CCIB is a new organization under the Royal Thai Police, which will deal specifically with cybercrimes, and Pol Lt Gen Kornchai Klaiklueng is the bureau’s first commissioner.

At a press conference to introduce the organization to the public, Pol Lt Gen Kornchai said as the CCIB is preparing to begin operations, the bureau needs to recruit more officers as it is facing a shortage of staff.

There are currently 333 officers at the bureau, he told the Bangkok Post.

Pol Lt Gen Kornchai said that first, the bureau will focus on familiarising its staff with the latest technology and various forms of cybercrimes, so it will likely to take on more general cases in its first month of operations.

Cybercrime bureau to take up more responsibilities

The next three months will be spent focusing on sharpening cybercrime investigative skills, he added. Until the CCIB is prepared to take up more responsibilities, technology-related cases will be handed by the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) of the Central Investigation Bureau.

After that, Cybercrime Investigation Bureau’s staff will be ready to handle computer complaints from all around the country, he said.

In serious cases — such as data hacking and/or online fraud — local police can initiate an investigation without having to wait for the CCIB. Even more in cases where local authorities lack the means to investigate an incident of cybercrime, the CCIB can take over the investigation and ideally, finish them within 15 days, he said.

In one year, the CCIB will be ready to handle all sort of complaints, including defamation, threat, fake news, online gambling and illegal trade.

In the future, Thailand’s CCIB plans to set up branches and offices all across the country to handle computer crimes. Including in Chon Buri, Khon Kaen, Chiang Mai and Surat Thani, the commissioner said.

Thailand’s Cybersecurity Act

For the past two decades the rates of online criminality has increased worldwide from year-to-year. Nevertheless, the majority of cybercrime scholarship relies on data collected from the English-speaking world. Despite the fact that the majority of Internet users exist within Asia.

As the populations of smaller countries in the region, in this case Thailand, become increasingly more active online, there may be barriers to effective law enforcement.

Thailand’s Cybersecurity Act was enacted to provide cybersecurity from cyber threats and to prevent network systems from being compromised. In essence this law affirms that it has no relevance with the contents that are being circulated online. Another legislation is the Personal Data Protection Act, which protects individual’s rights to the information in terms of consent to use personal data online.