Narcotics Suppression Police Seize 500 Kilograms of Crystal Meth

Narcotics Suppression police have seized 500 Kilograms of Crystal Meth and 1.2 Million meth pills in northeastern Thailand. The drugs were hidden in Telephone booth phone call boxes and were destined for the south of Thailand.

Six suspects were also arrested when Narcotics Suppression police raided a house in Khon Kaen on Tuesday.

They were among 11 suspects arrested in six cases in which a total of 500 kilograms of crystal meth, 1.79 million meth pills, 1.5kg of cocaine, 1kg of ketamine and 200 ecstasy pills were seized, Pol Gen Manu Mekmok, deputy national police chief said.

Pol Lt Gen Montri Yimyaem, the Narcotics Suppression police chief, said the six suspects were members of a major drug smuggling gang in the Northeast of Thailand.

Suspects arrested during a police raid

He said the drug trafficking gang had previously used many other ploys to hide drugs. Concealing drugs in car engines; exercise equipment; loud speakers and also other goods shipped to the Southern Thailand.

Narcotics Suppression police investigators had closely monitored the gang’s operations and learned they planned to hide a major shipment inside phone booth call boxes. They were to be trucked as commercial freight from the Northeast to Southern Thailand via the Central Plains.

A raid on a house in Khon Kaen on Tuesday night also uncovered 500kg of crystal meth, 1.2 million speed pills, 200 ecstasy pills and 1kg of ketamine hidden in 154 phone booth call boxes. Six members of the gang were arrested and also face drug trafficking charges, Pol Lt Gen Montri said.

Drugs inside phone booth call boxes

Since the tightening of the borders in the north smuggling narcotics through the Northeast and West of Thailand has increased in frequency and volume.

On a much smaller scale than the cross-border trade, drug smuggling via private courier services through long-distance routes has been on the rise. “Many suspects were recently arrested for smuggling via courier services, yielding yaba tablets and crystal meth.

The smuggling of ecstasy and its precursors from Europe via international courier services is also being found. Most of those arrested are youthful offenders. Their M.O. is to smuggle the primary precursors and make club drugs here, to be sold to teenagers hosting parties at private residence in Bangkok and tourist destinations.

Source: Bangkok Post