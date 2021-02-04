Narcotics Suppression Bureau Crackdown Nets Huge Cache of Drugs

Thailand’s Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) has arrested several suspected drug dealers, and seized 3.24 million meth pills and 520 kilograms of crystal meth (ice).

Narcotics Suppression Bureau chief Montri Yimyaem on Wednesday announced the result of a crackdown which resulted in the arrest of six suspects in four cases along with seizure of the meth pills, crystal ice, 11 cars and other assets.

Most drug smugglers nowadays smuggle drugs via the northeast to evade security checkpoints by hiding drugs in pickups or trucks and pretending they are transporting “normal” goods.

The drugs used to come in from neighbouring countries via the upper north or Northwest.

Among the four recent busts, two took place in Nakhon Ratchasima, Pol Lt Gen Montri said. Police arrested Chaiwichit Budseedee, 30, and Natthapon Eiangkanha, 27, both from Yasothon, after a tip-off about drug trafficking from the border near the Mekong River in Nakhon Phanom.

Their pickup was spotted heading to Nakhon Ratchasima’s Sikhiu district. They also attempted to escape but were quickly captured. Meth pills and crystal meth were consequently found in their pickup.

The pair confessed they had been paid 30,000 baht to deliver the drugs. They said it was their first time as “drug mules”, however, police were not convinced.

In Muang district, police arrested Kamolwan “Je Pu” Khamrakkit and her husband Kobchai after police learned that Ms Kamolwan allegedly had her smuggling team bring drugs from the northeast, before distributing them in the central region.

Furthermore the arrest came after an expanded investigation in which police seized 400kg of marijuana loaded on a pickup belonging to Ms Kamolwan’s drug network that was parked near a school in Mukdahan’s Wan Yai district.