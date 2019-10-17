Narcotics Police Take Down B1bn Money Laundering Operation

Thailand’s Anti-narcotics police seize ฿15 million ($494,000) cash and uncover huge money laundering operation. They also uncovered several bank accounts, allegedly detailing drug money transfers totaling more than Bt1 billion.

The Anti-Narcotics Bureau, said today that police are looking for a couple, Mr. Naruphon and Ms. Patthama. Police suspect they laundeed money for drug gangs. Including the Mun Took Med gang, allegedly led by Pannawat “Ko Kae” who is also believed to be hiding in Myanmar.

In the raid, on a luxury house in a high-end housing estate in Samut Prakan province. Anti-narcotics police found 6.5 million baht in stacks of 1,000 baht bills stuffed in a suitcase. Also another 3 million baht in the couple’s bedroom, together with many luxury wristwatches and brand-name bags.

Ms Patthama said the money was proceeds from her husband’s online gambling business. It had nothing to do with any illicit drug business. She also said her husband hired other people to withdraw money from accounts and deposit it to other accounts because he did not have enough time to it himself.

Police allege her friend Wimol opened bank accounts for the couple and was paid 15,000 baht a month. Wimol withdrew and deliver cash to their house.

A subsequent search, of the house of a relative of Naruphon, uncovered 5.5 million baht in cash stuffed in a washing machine.

Pol Lt-Gen Chinnapat said yesterday’s raids followed the arrests of two men in Phitsanuloke province. Anti-narcotics police seized of 500,000 methamphetamine tablets. The subsequent investigation followed the trail of the gang to Mr. Naruphon. Anti-narcotics police also believe him to be the chief financier and allegedly responsible for laundering drug money for several drug gangs.

Source: Bangkok Post, Thai PBS