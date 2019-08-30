Myanmar Workers Arrested for Killing Chinese Restaurateur in Bangkok

BANGKOK – Police have arrested three Myanmar men suspected in the murder of a Chinese man at a Bangkok restaurant. The man was about to take over from the Thai owner.

The three suspects were arrested in Pattaya and were handed over to Bangkok police.

Police declined to give information about the suspects, however they were identified as Arti, Ah-xing and Jeyi.

The Nation reported the three were among seven Myanmar workers at the restaurant who took part in the killing of Chen Yi Hai at the restaurant.

Police said CCTV footage showed that seven staff members had left the restaurant at around 3am. The body of Chen Chinese National, Yi Hai victim was found later that morning.

Police found Bt19,000 in cash at the site of the murder and quoted Chen’s relatives as saying that he was ready to take the restaurant over from the Thai owner, identified only as Wiroj.

Chen had reportedly started visiting the premises and had staying there since August 20.

Police said the Myanmar men were angry after Chen reprimanded them for making noise while drinking.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s Supreme Court has upheld the death sentences passed by the Criminal and Appeal courts for two Myanmar migrants. Convicted of the September 2014 murder of two British tourists on Koh Tao.

Thailand’s highest court on Thursday passed final judgement on Zaw Lin and Win Zaw Htun. Ruling that all the evidence, including DNA samples and witness statements, proved their crime.

The Supreme Court also upheld their death sentence confirmed last year by the Appeal Court. Which upheld the Samui Provincial Court’s ruling in 2015.