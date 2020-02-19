Murderer of Dutchman Finally Arrested after 13 Years on the Lam

Crime Suppression police have arrested sentenced to death in absentia for the murder of a wealthy Dutchman in Northern Thailand. Anupong Suthani, 54, was arrested in tambon Wang Thong of Phrae province.

Anupong’s arrest by Crime Suppression police comes after being on the run for 13 years.

He was wanted on an murder arrest warrant issued by the Pattaya provincial court on Dec 21, 2007.

Anupong, was a former Lang Suan municipal Councillor in Chumphon province. He had been hired to build a house for Jules Odekerken, 49, from Holland, the owner of Quick News Pattaya. A foreign newspaper sold in Pattaya and Phuket.

Dutchman murdered for assets and life insurance policy

Anupong had become romantically involved with Marisa and learned that her husband had life insurance and other assets worth more than 100 million baht. The suspect then conspired with the victim’s wife and her brother to kill the Dutchman. Above all in hopes of inheriting his estate and life insurance, Pol Maj Gen Jirabhop said.

On Nov 16, 2003, The two men caught the Dutchman alone in Pattaya and beaten him senseless with wooden batons.

They thought he was dead and tied a rope around his neck and dragged his body to a vehicle. On the way, the victim regained consciousness, struggled and shouted for help. So the two men beat him repeatedly on the head with rocks until he was dead, Pol Maj Gen Jirabhob said.

They later left his body at a garbage dump in Chon Buri, where it was later discovered by police.

All three people involved in murder were arrested

Marisa and Seksan confessed and were given life imprisonment. Anupong denied any involvement in the murder and was of course released on bail.

On Dec 21, 2007, Anupong was due in court for a ruling on his murder case failed to appear. He was sentenced to death in absentia and a arrest warrant issued.

Pol Col Nethi Wongkularb, who led the CSD arrest team, said Anupong had hid out in several provinces and changed names. He also asked someone to be his representative in buying property in Phrae province. Where he had been living for more than 10 years before his arrest.

During police interrogation, Anupong confessed to the murder charge and expressed remorse for what he had done.

He was handed over to Pattaya court for further sentencing, the Bangkok Post reports.