Connect with us

Crime & Legal

Murderer Busted Days Before Statute of Limitations Expired on Crime
Advertisement

Crime & Legal

Koreans Busted in Bangkok for Operating an Illegal Gambling Website

Crime & Legal

Fraudster Modelling Agent Busted for Blackmailing Teenage Girl

Crime & Legal

Savings Club Investment into Artificial Intelligence a Huge Scam

Crime & Legal

Northern Thailand Drug Lords Sons Sentenced to Death

Crime & Legal

Police Arrest Chiang Mai Man for Molesting his 12 Year-Old Step Daughter

Crime & Legal

Nearly Half a Tonne of Marijuana Seized on the Banks of the Mekong

Crime & Legal

Released Convict Rapes and Kills 8 Year-old Girl in Northeastern Thailand

Crime & Legal

Child Model Agent Charged for Molesting Thousands of Children

Crime & Legal

Gunman Who Killed Policeman in Cold Blood Captured in Chiang Buri

Crime & Legal

Murderer Busted Days Before Statute of Limitations Expired on Crime

Published

31 mins ago

on

Murderer Busted Days Before Statute of Limitations Expired on Crime

A suspect in two murder cases has been arrested only 16 days before the statute of limitations in the cases expired, Crime Suppression Division deputy commander Suwat Saengnoom said on Monday.

CSD police with an arrest warrant issued by a Court in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand on Sunday arrested Praiwit aka Nathapong Meesuan, 47, at a house in Chachoengsao.

He faces charges of murder and attempted murder. The CSD deputy commander said the offences occurred on March 9, 2001.

A man named Jaroon and two friends were at a karaoke shop at Moo 4 village in tambon Krung Yan of Thung Yai district, Nakhon Si Thammarat. They became drunk and rowdy, throwing glasses and bottles and annoying other customers. This led to a heated argument between Jaroon and Mr Praiwit, who was also there with two friends.

Mr Praiwit went to the back of the shop and returned with a shotgun. He shot Jaroon, who fell to the floor. Mr Praiwit dragged Jaroon out to the front of the shop and allegedly stabbed and slashed him repeatedly in the face and the neck with a knife. Jaroon died on the spot.

He also allegedly fired a shot at Jaroon’s friends, seriously wounding one of them. Mr Praiwit and his friends fled and went into hiding, separately in other provinces. Shortly after, his two friends were arrested. Mr Praiwit had been on the run since.

Murderer Busted Days Before Statute of Limitations Expired on Crime

On the lam for 20 years

With the 20-year statute of limitations in this case due to expire on March 9, Jaroon’s relatives filed a complaint with the CSD, seeking justice. Following an investigation, CSD police arrested Mr Praiwit in Thailand’s Chachoengsao province on Sunday.

Under questioning, Mr Praiwit admitted to shooting Jaroon with the shotgun, but he claimed it was not a serious wound, Pol Maj Gen Suwat said.

The suspect said Jaroon’s death was more likely caused by one of his friends who was arrested earlier. That man had attacked Jaroon with the knife, he said. He had not.

Mr Praiwit said when he fled he stayed at the house of a relative of his mother in Hua Sai district, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand for about one month. He changed his name to Nathapong in the hope he could escape arrest.

He went to Yala and worked at a car repair garage for about seven years. Police had once searched the garage in order to arrest him, but he managed to escape. From Yala, he went to Bangkok and worked at another car repair garage.

As the statute of limitations was nearing expiry, he went to live with a close friend in Sanam Chai Khet district, Chachoengsao province, and worked at an orchard, where he was eventually arrested.

Mr Praiwit was handed over to Thung Yai police for further proceedings.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Our Online Shopping Store

Our Store

Interesting for You



Doi Chaang Coffee

Volunteering at Soi Dog

CLOSE ADS
CLOSE ADS