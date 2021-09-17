Murderer Apprehend After Evading Police for 10 Years

Police in northeastern Thailand have captured a former government official wanted for for shooting and killing his wife and his stepson. Police apprehended Sawai Khanpakwaen, 60, at a construction site in Nakhon Ratchasima.

According to a police spokesperson Mr Sawai was the former chairman of a local administration in Nakhon Ratchasima. He was wanted on a warrant for shooting his wife, who was a provincial Councillor, and her son.

Police said he was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the provincial court on May 20, 2011, he had been on the lam for 10 years. Mr Sawai fled after the shooting and was finally tracked down by police to the construction site in Phunphin district.

The suspect told police that he held a party at the restaurant, which he and his wife owned. He said they invited local officials and his personal attorney. While talking to his attorney his wife allegedly became suspicions of their conversation.

He told investigators that she thought he was planning on divorcing her for a new wife.

During the party the couple quarrel, which became physical. Her son rushed to his mothers side and hit him with a baseball bat, Mr Sawai told police.

In response he when into the house and returned with his gun and shot both of them dead. He then fled into hiding in Bangkok and later moved to Surat Thani in southern Thailand.

The man was taken to Nakhon Ratchasima police station for legal action.