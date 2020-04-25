Mitsubishi Mirage Driver Charged with Attempted Murder

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

on

mitsubishi mirage

Police in Southern Thailand have the driver of a Mitsubishi Mirage with attempted murder after he ran into a policeman. Because he then sped off with the policeman still on the hood of his car.

Police on Friday pressed the charge against Mr. Pongsakorn Nurueang, 29. He was arrested at his girlfriend’s parents’ home in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

He was also charged with reckless driving and obstructing an officer in the execution of his duty.

Mr Pongsakorn allegedly drove off from a stop with Pol Snr Sgt Maj Montri Nitichai sprawled across the hood of his Mitsubishi. The incident happened in Tha Sala town of Tha Sala district on Wednesday.

The officer had approached the car after it bumped into the rear of his stopped motorcycle.

The car carried the policeman, from Tha Sala police station, for about two kilometres. Allegedly at speeds of up to 100 kilometres per hour, before stopping to allow him to get off.

Mitsubishi Mirage Driver in Denial

Nakhon Si Thammarat police chief Sonthichai Awatthanakulthep said Mr Pongsakorn denied that he tried to run the policeman down.

Mr Pongsakorn said the bump his car gave Pol Snr Sgt Maj Montri’s motorcycle occurred as he bent down from the driver’s seat to pick up his fallen mobile phone, Pol Maj Gen Sonthichai told the Bangkok Post.

He then panicked for fear of being arrested, because he also had a bottle of illicit krathom cocktail in his possession.

Police found the man’s car parked in a mangosteen orchard at his girlfriend’s parents’ home when they traced and apprehended him on Thursday.

