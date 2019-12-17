Millions of Meth Pills in Chiang Rai’s Mae Chan District

Army Rangers in Chiang Rai have seize about 5 million meth pills from a pickup truck crashed and abandoned by smugglers in Mae Chan. The pickup truck was consequently found to be loaded with 25 sacks of meth pills.

Mae Chan Police and army rangers were manning a security checkpoint and flagged down a pickup being followed by a motorcycle. They tried to stop a pickup truck and accompanying motorcycle, but the drivers sped off. Police and army rangers quickly followed in pursuit.

They found the truck in Lao Fu village of tambon Pa Tueng after it crashed into a house, the occupants fled.

Upon a search of the pickup truck rangers and police found 25 fertilizer sacks containing just under 5 million meth pills.

Meanwhile, 1.5 million meth pills were seized separately by army rangers from drug trafficking suspects in Mae Sai. The seizure Followed a five-minute exchange of gunfire near a village.

The suspected drug traffickers managed to escape into the forest under the cover of darkness. The left behind the meth pills in backpacks, Thai media reported.

Officials have linked the smuggled drugs to a major smuggling syndicate operated by Lahu people.

Meth being sold at rock bottom prices

The methamphetamine trade is now worth between $30 billion and $61 billion per year. Meth is being smuggled from the Golden Triangle into Australia, New Zealand and other S.E Asia nations.

Consequently meth is being sold at rock-bottom prices. Seizures appear to be doing little to dent the operations of drug traffickers. Crystal meth from the region is also feeding demand as far away as New Zealand.

In 2018, authorities consequently seized a record-breaking 120 tons of crystal and pill methamphetamine in the Asia-Pacific region. More than half of those busts took place in Thailand, where authorities confiscated more than 515 million meth pills.

Meth Pills Seized in Chiang Rai