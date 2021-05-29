Man Who Pushed his Pregnant Wife Off a Cliff Gets Reduced Sentence

An appeals court in Thailand has reduced a life sentence for a Chinese man who pushed his pregnant wife off a cliff to 10 years on Tuesday. His victim Wang Nan fell 34 meters and was severely injured in 2019.

Wang Nan, said she would appeal the case to the Supreme Court of Thailand after hearing the judgment and reduced sentence of the second hearing. “I was so shocked by this decision that I could not eat or sleep. I cannot accept it at all,” said Wang, who aborted her baby due to multiple bone injuries from the fall in June 2019.

I still struggle with the physical effects of the injuries she told Asia One.

Her ex- husband, Yu Xiaodong, made a legal appeal against an attempted murder conviction handed down last year by a Thai criminal court.

Wang’s lawyer, Shi Datuo, said the judge in the second trial reduced the punishment because there was not enough evidence for intentional murder. Her ex-husband was convicted of an attempted manslaughter charge instead.

“The appeal court has failed to do thorough fact checks and lacked analysis of detailed evidence,” Shi said.

Ex-husband denied all the charges

Wang said that Yu had denied all charges and all evidence presented to the court during the first trial, including a tape recording of a conversation between him and Wang where he admitted he deliberately pushed her.

There was no public hearing during the second trial because it was a review of documents.

“A 10-year-imprisonment sentence means that he will be out in just a few years – he already served two years. And since Thailand is a Buddhist country, he will typically receive a remission. This is such a low cost for killing.

“Following this logic, he would simply inherit my money if I died, or get away with it because I did not die,” she said.

Yu pushed Wang, who was three months pregnant then, off a cliff in the Pha Taem National Park where he had supposedly taken her to see the sunrise on June 9, 2019.

Wang may have survived thanks to a thick layer of trees that slowed her down before she slammed into the ground.

In the lead up to the attack, Yu had been pressuring Wang for money to pay his gambling debts. The local court heard that the attempted murder was a desperate bid to obtain her wealth, in part because Yu was unemployed at the time.

Wang warned it would set a terrible example for the public if Yu received just 10 years in jail.

Source: Asia One