Man Uses Twitter and Postal Service to Sell Crystal Meth
American Recaptured After Bolting from Police Truck in Phuket

Laos Drug Lord Loses his Appeal, Court Upholds Life Sentence

Father, Son Busted in Chiang Mai for Allegedly Laundering Drug Money

Police Arrest Paroled Serial Killer aka Thailand's Jack the Ripper

13-Year-old Boy Shoots and Kills School Bully in Central Thailand

Serial Killer "Jack the Ripper of Thailand" Used Facebook to Find Victim

Millions of Meth Pills Seized in Chiang Rai's Mae Chan District

Police Launch Manhunt for Serial Killer "Jack the Ripper of Thailand"

Man, 33 Arrested for Forcing His 15 Year-old Girlfriend to Deliver Drugs

Thailand’s Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) has arrested an individual who sold crystal meth or “Ya-ice” on Twitter then shipped the drug via Thai post.

Mr. Kriangsak Hadda, was arrested with a total 191.6 grams of crystal meth,” Niyom Termsrisuk, ONCB secretary-general, said.

Niyom said that this kind of drug trade had led to rapid increase in drug use in Thailand. “Parents should screen the social media use of their children to be forewarned about drug-taking by youth,” he added.

Moreover, the ONCB and the new cyber police have checked and monitored the drugs trade through social media. They have found numerous cases previously and charged around 10 cases per month, the Nation reports.

In addition, the ONCB has collaborated with Thailand Post to check packages of drugs. It has also asked courier services to install CCTVs. Especially in their package collection offices. They have also been asked to train their staff to observe packages from drug smugglers.

