Man Uses Twitter and Postal Service to Sell Crystal Meth

Thailand’s Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) has arrested an individual who sold crystal meth or “Ya-ice” on Twitter then shipped the drug via Thai post.

Mr. Kriangsak Hadda, was arrested with a total 191.6 grams of crystal meth,” Niyom Termsrisuk, ONCB secretary-general, said.

Niyom said that this kind of drug trade had led to rapid increase in drug use in Thailand. “Parents should screen the social media use of their children to be forewarned about drug-taking by youth,” he added.

Moreover, the ONCB and the new cyber police have checked and monitored the drugs trade through social media. They have found numerous cases previously and charged around 10 cases per month, the Nation reports.

In addition, the ONCB has collaborated with Thailand Post to check packages of drugs. It has also asked courier services to install CCTVs. Especially in their package collection offices. They have also been asked to train their staff to observe packages from drug smugglers.