Man Threatens Another Driver With Handgun For Honking His Horn

BANGKOK – Driving as an expat in Thailand can be challenging and sometimes drivers actions may cause you to slam on the horn. Well “drivers beware” as the car driver your honking at may be carrying a firearm.

A Thai motorist has come under fire after a clip went viral, showing him carrying a gun to threaten another driver for honking the horn at him.

The two-minute clip showed a white Honda Accord successfully cutting in front of a vehicle on a congested two-lane road in Bang Kruai at around 6pm. The driver of the second car honked the horn in protest.

The Honda driver continued to drive but abruptly applied brakes twice even though there was no car in front of him in what was seen as a deliberate attempt to get the second car to rear end him.

After that did not happen, the Honda driver got out and then got back into his car, this time coming out with a handgun.

Dash Cam Captured the Enraged Driver Welding a Hand Gun and was Posted to Facebook

He then walked to the second car with a handgun and showed no attempt to hide it. The clip did not show what happened next. The Honda car driver was seen saying a few words and gesturing in anger before walking back to his car.

Tum Natawit, who claimed to be the driver of the second car, posted the clip and a message on his Facebook page on Friday. “This is unbelievable. I was driving home on a heavy-congested road. Suddenly, a white Honda Accord car crosscut me.

I was angry and honked the horn in protest as I usually did with this sort of bad manners.

“The driver then applied brakes as if to get me to rear-end him. He then got out of his car and when he saw me, he got back in. He emerged second later with a gun to threaten me. I am sorry for honking. I apologized. From now on, any motorist wanting to crosscut me, be my guest.

I don’t want to risk my life for this. But I really don’t like to see this type of people on our roads,” read the post.

The clip drew heavy criticism against the Honda driver for wielding his handgun, Netizens urged police to take legal action against him.