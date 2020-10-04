Connect with us

Crime & Legal

Man Stabs Mall Security Guards After Being Asked to Wear a Face Mask
Advertisement

Crime & Legal

Interpol Red Notice Issued for Red Bull Heir Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya

Crime & Legal

Thailand's New Police Chief Halts Drunk Driving Tests at Checkpoints

Crime & Legal

Thailand's Police Still Unable to Find the Murderer of 3 Year-old Girl

Crime & Legal

Former Bank Clerk Arrested for Cheating Customers Out of B10Million

Crime & Legal

Two Foreign English Teachers Arrested Over Thailand Face Mask Scam

Crime & Legal Thailand Politics

Supreme Court in Thailand Sentences Thai Politician to 99 Years in Jail

Crime & Legal

Eight Million Methamphetamine Pills Seized in 2 Separate Drug Busts

Crime & Legal

Thailand's Red Bull Heir Indicted on Reckless Driving and Drug Charges

Crime & Legal

Prison Inmate Makes Brazen Escape Wearing Wardens Uniform

Crime & Legal

Man Stabs Mall Security Guards After Being Asked to Wear a Face Mask

Published

15 hours ago

on

Man Stabs Mall Security Guards After Being Asked to Wear a Face Mask

A man in central Thailand has been arrested after he stabbed security guards at a mall for trying to make him wear a face mask. The man carried 3 knives into the mall and stabbed the security guards because he was upset after being warned to wear a face mask.

The incident took place on 3 October 2020 when a man entered a mall Nonthaburi, Thailand. According to security guards the man came in without a mask and started taking his shirt off. The security guards came running to warn the customer about wearing a face masks and the malls dress policy.

The customer started acting out before pulling out a knife and started attacking security guards. A total of 4 security guards were injured and taken to the Nonthaburi Hospital. One of the security guards is in critical condition. The remaining 3 security guards were released after being stabbed in the arms and legs while trying to hold the man.

Suspect recently released from prison

Local police revealed that the man had 3 knives on him. 2 small kitchen knives, and a pocket knife. The security guards and good citizens helped hold the man until police arrived. Police have started an investigation and collected evidence including interviewing all witnesses in the mall.

The suspect has been arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

A member of rescue team said the man was still able to talk when he was being rescued. But after he was arrested the suspect stopped talking. The rescue team member said the man was not drunk.

A mall witness told Thai Media that the man walked into the mall with no mask on, a security guard went to warn him and an argument started. Other security guards nearby walked over and the man pulled out a knife. He started attacking the security guards.

Police said the man had a criminal history of armed robbery and had recently been released from prison. He was identified as a former convict who had served jail terms three times in Chiang Mai prison. The police also found an HIV patient card on him.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Interesting for You



Doi Chaang Coffee

Volunteering at Soi Dog

CLOSE ADS
CLOSE ADS