Man Stabs Mall Security Guards After Being Asked to Wear a Face Mask

A man in central Thailand has been arrested after he stabbed security guards at a mall for trying to make him wear a face mask. The man carried 3 knives into the mall and stabbed the security guards because he was upset after being warned to wear a face mask.

The incident took place on 3 October 2020 when a man entered a mall Nonthaburi, Thailand. According to security guards the man came in without a mask and started taking his shirt off. The security guards came running to warn the customer about wearing a face masks and the malls dress policy.

The customer started acting out before pulling out a knife and started attacking security guards. A total of 4 security guards were injured and taken to the Nonthaburi Hospital. One of the security guards is in critical condition. The remaining 3 security guards were released after being stabbed in the arms and legs while trying to hold the man.

Suspect recently released from prison

Local police revealed that the man had 3 knives on him. 2 small kitchen knives, and a pocket knife. The security guards and good citizens helped hold the man until police arrived. Police have started an investigation and collected evidence including interviewing all witnesses in the mall.

The suspect has been arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

A member of rescue team said the man was still able to talk when he was being rescued. But after he was arrested the suspect stopped talking. The rescue team member said the man was not drunk.

A mall witness told Thai Media that the man walked into the mall with no mask on, a security guard went to warn him and an argument started. Other security guards nearby walked over and the man pulled out a knife. He started attacking the security guards.

Police said the man had a criminal history of armed robbery and had recently been released from prison. He was identified as a former convict who had served jail terms three times in Chiang Mai prison. The police also found an HIV patient card on him.