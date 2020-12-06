Crime & Legal
Man Executed in Front of Wife and Baby at Bangkok Noodle Shop
A 27-year-old man was gunned down in front of his wife and baby at a Bangkok noodle shop in cities Yai district on Friday. At 9pm Bangkok Police were alerted of a shooting at a noodle shop on Jaran Sanitwong Road, Wat Tha Phra subdistrict, in Bangkok’s Yai district.
At the scene they found the body of Athit (last name withheld) with four gunshot wounds on his chest.
The shop owner, Jaran, 59, mother-in-law of the deceased, said that Athit, worked as an engineer at a construction company, but was helping in the shop with her husband, her daughter, and their one-month-old child, when a motorcycle with two riders parked in front of the shop.
A man around 160 centimeters tall, who was riding pillion, entered the noodle shop and shot Athit multiple times before fleeing on the motorcycle and riding towards the Tha Phra intersection,” she told Asia One.
Police are gathering evidence and reviewing CCTV footage along the route where the suspects escaped.
“This looks like a planned assassination, as the gunman pinpointed the victim with no collateral damage,” said Pol Colonel Preecha Phengphao. “We are also looking into the victim’s background to see if he has any enemies or conflict that could have motivated the attack.”
