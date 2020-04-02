Man Asks to Be Arrested at Police Station for a Vacation from Boss

A man walked into the police station after drinking a bottle of whiskey and asked to go to jail as a vacation away from his boss. Police Major Sakda Winyopapa at a Police Station in Chonburi Province was pretty confused.

He said he was puzzled when a man came into the police station asking whether the police could arrest him and put him in jail. The man who thought jail would be a good vacation away from his boss.

According to Thai Residents the man was a construction site worker in Chonburi Province. He was working right across from the Police Station. The 37-year-old construction worker came up with a master plan hoping to get a break away from his boss. He believed that prison would be the perfect location for a free stay.

Entered the Police Station Drunk

He intentionally drank a whole bottle of whiskey then headed to the police station on foot. When he arrived at the station he informed an officer that he was drunk and asked to be arrested.

Police Major Sakda proceeded to give the man a breathalyzer test and asked why he wanted to go to jail. The man revealed that his boss at the construction site made him feel sad. He just needed a vacation away from the boss so jail would be a great option. He stated that the boss would come and bail him out of jail after the news reached him.

The police knew that he walked to the police station and the construction site was nearby. Furthermore they couldn’t arrest him as the man didn’t do anything that was against the law.

Police Major Sakda said the man took a moment and sat thinking at the police station. After a talk, he seemed to have lightened up and returned to work. The officer admitted that this was the first time a man intentionally got drunk and came to the station consequently asking to be put in jail.

