Man, 33 Arrested for Forcing His 15 Year-old Girlfriend to Deliver Drugs
A 33 year-old man has been arrested for forcing his 15 year old girlfriend to deliver drugs for his gang. His arrest came after the girl called her father for help.

Police in Buriram Province were notified by the father on 14 December 2019 about the 15 year old girl. The father reported that his daughter was kept locked inside a rented room and forced to deliver drugs for a local gang.

According to Thai Residence if she doesn’t follow his orders than the gang would beat her up.

Police raided a house in Buriram and found three minors, one of them was Aum 15 years old from Lahansai District. When the police entered the home, Aum saw her aunt who was with the police. Aum ran and hugged her aunt in tears as she realized that she is now safe.

After searching both rooms officials found crystal meth, Yaba pills, guns, equipment for using drugs. They also found a digital scale to weigh the crystal meth. The evidence was hidden in random spots throughout both of the rooms.

All of the evidence was been seized and will be used in the prosecution of the case. Louis 33 was in the house when the police arrived but he managed to getaway.

Aum, 15 said she met Louis at a Karaoke restaurant in Pakam District. Louis invited her to come to stay with him and a few other friends. He then forced Aum to use drugs, before forcing her to deliver drugs for him.

Louis took her on trips to pick up drug shipments and used her to deliver the drug orders. Aum didn’t want to be involved anymore with fear of being arrested. Louis didn’t like the idea therefore he started threatening her with a gun.

