Malaysian Dubbed the “King of Fake Whisky’ Nabbed in Thailand

A Malaysian dubbed “David, king of fake liquor” by Thailand authorities, was arrested on suspicion of producing fake whisky. Pol Lt Gen Chettha Komolwattana said the 63-year-old Malaysian man was arrested in a car park in Bangkok.

Police nabbed the Malaysian while he was delivering whisky to a customer at the shopping mall on Monday afternoon.

“The police also found equipment used in producing fake liquor including bottles, corks, caps, stickers and labels of various liquor brands as well as fake duty stamps in the suspect’s car, ” he said in a statement.

He said prior to the arrest, the police had found a parcel containing equipment to produce; liquor, bottles, labels and stickers of liquor. The fake liquor was shipped to Suvannabhumi Airport on Nov 14 with the liquor king as the only recipient. That led to the arrest of the Malaysian man when he was on his way to deliver fake liquor, police said.

The Malaysian man admitted he had been producing fake liquor for more than 30 years.

Police said the man was charged with producing counterfeit liquor, falsifying labels and overstaying in the country.

Fake Booze in Thailand

The demand for counterfeit whisky in Bangkok is an emerging market. In Thailand, over 76% of the drinks consumed are spirits. The World Health Organization (WHO) states that Thailand is being flooded with counterfeit Whiskey. At an astronomical rate of 1 million liters per month.

These products are inexpensive to make and easy for gangs and criminals to produce. Some bottles are done so well it takes an expert to tell it is fake whisky.

Alcoholic drinks contain pure alcohol, or ethanol, not methanol. But the high cost of imported alcohol in Asian countries has led to rogue manufacturers producing illegal “fake” alcohol using methanol.

Methanol is also highly toxic and used in the manufacture of products including; anti-freeze, formaldehyde, plastics and paints or as an anti-freeze or solvent. In recent years cheap homemade local alcohol and even apparent international brand name spirits are being contaminated with methanol. A poison you can’t taste or smell.

Poisoning from the chemical can cause blindness, coma, kidney failure and death.

Man Caught Making of Fake Whiskey in Thailand