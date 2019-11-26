Lorry Driver Busted With 3 Million Meth Pills from Chiang Rai Province

Police in Northern Thailand have arrested a 10-wheel lorry driver for allegedly trafficking almost 3 million meth pills from Chiang Rai Province. He allegedly picked up the meth pills in Chiang Rai‘s Wiang Pa Pao district, they were destined for Bangkok.

Police said they arrested the man after a tip-off at a checkpoint on Wang Nua-Chae Hom Road in Lampang Province.

The driver was also identified as 25 year-ol Poramet Ruaysoongnern from Nakhon Ratchasima.

Police said upon a search of the lorry they uncovered 2.9 millionmeth pills packed in 22 sacks of fertilizer.

Mr Poramet is being detained at a Lampang police station for further interrogation. Thai media also reported that police have launched an investigation into the drug-trafficking network.

Police said Mr Poramet claims to have driven from Pathum Thani’s Talad Thai market to pick up the sacks of fertilizer from a petrol station in Wiang Pa Pao district. He told police he had no knowledge that meth pills were inside the fertilizer sacks.

Photos and also Video from Chae Hom Police station Police Station in Lampang