Koh Samui Mystery: How Did My Son Die in Thailand?

KOH SAMUI – Police in Thailand are being urged to investigate the unexplained death of a Scottish engineer in his own home. The body of David Cornock, 37, was discovered by his wife, in their bungalow in Koh Samui on 2 May.

But it was eight days before a post Morten was held by which time the cause of death could not be established due to decomposition.

The Foreign Office has raised the case with both the Thai Police and Interpol Thailand.

David’s father has also enlisted the help former detective David Swindle, co-founder of Justice Abroad.

Mr Cornock, told BBC “As a family we have been left in the dark and David’s death remains undetermined. We have no visibility of the circumstances surrounding David’s passing and have many concerns with regards to this.”

“We will never see our beloved son again and we never got the opportunity to say goodbye.

“It is our duty to seek truth, clarity and justice. We’ve never had officially contact about our son’s death.”

His Father Last Heard from David on Koh Samui, Sunday 28 April

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

When David’s body was repatriated, Mr Cornock was contacted by an official who had reviewed the death certificate.

It stated: “Could not determine the cause of death due to decomposition changes in body.”

For the last three months the family have been anxiously seeking answers as to how David died on Koh Samui.

They are also striving to establish what, if anything, local officers did at the scene to collect and preserve evidence. But, to date, they have had no formal response from Koh Samui Police.

The only paperwork they have managed to obtain is a post mortem report which confirms a major delay between the discovery of David’s body and the examination.

The document, which they had to translate, concluded the cause of death could not be determined due to the decomposition of vital organs.

Source: BBC