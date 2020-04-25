Connect with us

Crime & Legal

Knickers Sniffing Delivery Man Caught Stealing Women's Underwear
Advertisement

Crime & Legal

Mitsubishi Mirage Driver Charged with Attempted Murder

Crime & Legal

Animal Activists Held for Trespassing, Taking Videos at Phuket Zoo

Crime & Legal

Thai Man Shoots His Wife in the Head for Refusing him Alcohol Money

Crime & Legal News Video

Traffic Policeman Rides Hood of Escaping Mitsubishi for 2 Kilometers

Crime & Legal

Thai School Master Surrenders to Police on Child Molestation Charge

Crime & Legal

Eighteen Foreign Tourists Busted for Partying at Pha-ngan Home

Crime & Legal

Thai Monk Arrested for Shooting Man in the Groin at Temple

Crime & Legal

Police Sergeant Plotting to a Rob Bank Arrested by Fellow Officers

Crime & Legal

Police Arrests Forex-3D Ponzi Scamming Suspect in Bangkok

Crime & Legal

Knickers Sniffing Delivery Man Caught Stealing Women’s Underwear

Published

2 hours ago

on

women knickers sniffer

A 27 year old Thai food delivery man has been arrested in Chiang Mai stealing women’s knickers while making deliveries in the city. A woman reported to police that her nickers (underwear) had been stolen many times.

When police looked at CCTV footage, they saw a man in a food delivery full uniform taking the knickers from lines and sniffing them.

When the man was tracked back to his apartment he was found to be in possession of women’s underwear.

Knickers Sniffing Delivery Man Caught Stealing Women's Underwear

According to Chiang Mai police, he would drive around the city delivering food, and stop off at dormitories along the way.

The man admitted to police that he drove past dormitories and felt sexually aroused when he saw the underwear. He would steal women’s underwear and take it home to smell and “well you know what”.

Chiang Mai police charged him with petty theft and released him on his own recognizance. He was also ordered to stay away from women’s dormitories, Thai Media reported.

Knicker Sniffer Caught on CCTV Steal Undergarments

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement