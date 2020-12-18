Kid Spiderman Thief Rearrested after Being Caught Stealing from Temples

A thief called Kid Spiderman, who was recently released from prison, has landed behind bars again after stealing from several temples in, Bangkok, Thailand.

Somkid Taem-ngam, 33, was traced to an apartment in Bangkok’s Bang Khunthien district yesterday. Bangkok police found several stolen items.

Kid Spiderman had pilfered valuables from Wat Phai Lom temple in Nakhon Pathom on Dec 7 and was planning more raids with a friend who is expected to be released from prison soon.

Pol Maj-General Noppasin Poonsawat has warned temples to beware of people with suspicious behaviour.

According to the Nation Somkid got his nickname “Kid Spiderman” when he was spotted using a zip line to come down from a ceiling to steal. He was last arrested in 2016.

500 hotels and stores suspected of engaging in fraud

Meanwhile, Police have launched a probe into over 500 hotels and stores suspected of engaging in fraud in the government’s tourism stimulus campaign.

The Tourism and Sports Ministry and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) earlier filed a complaint with the Royal Thai Police Office, urging it to investigate unusual transactions in the “We Travel Together” campaign. The campaign began in July and saw five million room nights fully redeemed as of Dec 11. The TAT also sent a list of 515 suspected hotels and stores to the police.

Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas said police will probe into the hotels and stores and examine the money trails. The first batch of hotels to face legal action are in the Northeast and the South, he said. National police chief Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk will appoint investigators to look into the matter today, Pol Gen Damrongsak said.

Yuthasak Supasorn, governor of the TAT, said the most common kind of fraud is fake bookings, for which hotels receive a 40% subsidy. This means nobody checked in, while other hotels set their room prices at a higher rate to enjoy greater benefits, he said.

Some hotels offered to buy e-vouchers worth 600 baht for weekends and 900 baht for weekdays, normally given to guests automatically upon check-in. This is accomplished when accomplices agree to provide the last four digits of their ID cards and OTP numbers for verification, he said.