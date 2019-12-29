Connect with us

Key Player in Human Trafficking of Rohingya Migrants Arrested
Anti-Human Trafficking police have arrested a man for allegedly smuggling at least 200 Rohingya migrants into the Thailand destined for Malaysia. With the most recent group of 14 migrants arrested in the Deep South.

56 year-old Mr. Charin Chuenchom was arrested at a house in Ratchaburi, Pol Col Apisant Chairat said.

Mr. Charin was wanted under an arrest warrant issued by a criminal court in the southern Thailand. Police charged him with smuggling migrants and trafficking in persons.

Pol Col Apisant said that the suspect was a key member of a human trafficking gang. The gang illegally transports Muslim Rohingya people from the Myanmar through Thailand to Malaysia. The gang also included a former railway policeman.

According to the Bangkok Post, they charged each Rohingya migrant 12,000 baht. We believe the gang have smuggled Rohingya people on more than 20 occasions. They trafficked about 10-15 people each time, collecting more than 4 million baht, Pol Col Apisant Chairat said.

According to Pol Col Apisant, authorities arrested 14 illegal Rohingya migrants and two Thai smugglers on a train in January last year. Mr Chanin is suspected of using Thai citizens’s identities to buy train tickets for the migrants.

The train was destined for the Thai-Malaysian border. The migrants were extremely hungry as they had no food, only a small amount of drinking water.

Pol Col Apisant said that Mr Chanin consequently confessed and was sent to the Thung Song police station for prosecution.

