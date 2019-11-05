Kenyan Drug Mule Arrested with 1.2kg of Cocaine in Her Stomach

A Kenyan woman was arrested at Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi airport on Saturday with more than one kilogram of cocaine in her stomach, according to the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB).

ONCB secretary-general Niyom Termsrisuk told a press conference that the woman, who was not identified, flew in from Angola. An X-ray showed she had swallowed 1.2kg of cocaine in a bid to avoid detection.

The arrest was conducted jointly by the ONCB and the customs officials who act under the Airport Interdiction Task Force (AITF) responsible for intercepting transnational drug traffickers.

19-year-old Thai Woman Nabbed with 3kg of Cocaine

Customs officials also nabbed a 19-year-old Thai woman for trying to smuggle 3kg of cocaine into the country. She tried to enter Thailand through a border checkpoint in Nong Khai. The cocaine was hidden inside winter jackets the Bangkok Post reported..

The suspect was arrested after she crossed the Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge in Nong Khai.

Since the beginning of October last year, police have seized a total of 30kg of cocaine. Most of the drug suspects told police they had obtained the drugs from overseas.

Mr Niyom noted that cocaine is less common than other drugs in Thailand. He said cocaine is mostly sold to well-to-do patrons of high-end night entertainment venues.