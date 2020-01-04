Connect with us

karaoke Bar Owners Charged with Human Trafficking Laos Minors
Two men and a woman from Laos have been charged with luring five underage Laotian girls into prostitution. The arrest comes after undercover sting operation a karaoke bar in Rayong.

The accused are also from Laos, identified as Surasek, 44, Sornsawan, 29, Koon, 20, Immigration Bureau commissioner Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang told Thai media yesterday.

Immigration police conducted the sting operation after receiving a tip-off from Alliance Anti Trafic (AAT). A non-profit watchdog combating sexual exploitation and human trafficking in Southeast Asia.

Lt Gen Sompong said 5 young girls were presented to plainclothes policemen at the karaoke bar. The accused also requested a fee of 1,500 baht for each girl and a room.

The three confessed to procuring the Laotian girls they were charged with human trafficking before being sent to Immigration Division 3.

Source: Bangkok Post

 

