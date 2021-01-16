Justice Minister Warns K-Nom Pong Contains Deadly Amount of Diazepam

Thailand’s Justice Minister has warned drug users that the “k-powdered milk” drug contains 20 times the safe amount of Diazepam. The “k-powdered milk” aka k-nom pong drug, has so far claimed nine lives in Bangkok, Thailand.

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin unveiled the results of lab tests conducted by the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) on k-powdered milk, aka “k-nom pong”, which is a highly potent narcotic cocktail that recently killed nine and harmed many after using it. Results showed that almost 100% of the drug was diazepam, he said.

Authorities identified “k-powdered milk” to be a combination of heroin, ketamine, methamphetamine and the anti-anxiety medication.

Authorities are also looking into another ketamine concoction called “Talaysai”, after a friend of a victim that had overdosed on k-powdered milk told police they were warned that it is much stronger than k-powdered milk.

According to the Bangkok Post diazepam users say, one gram of the drug is worth 450 to 600 baht.

Diazepam is a controlled substance available as Valium, a drug used to treat anxiety and sleeping problems. Each Valium pill contains two, five or ten milligrams of diazepam.