Boyfriend Arrested After Killing His Girlfriend and Her Parents in Chiang Rai

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of three family members found shot dead in Ban Du Chiang Rai yesterday. Mr. Nawaratorn (Nuan) Kunasangkam, 27 was arrested for the murder three people.

Their bodies were discovered yesterday by Mr. Pattanaphong Pho Ket, Mayor of Tambon Ban Du who had gone to check on Mr. Udom after he didn’t turn up to work.

Chiang Rai Police believe the three had been dead in the house since Nov. 28th. They also said there was no weapon found at the scene.

Neighbors also told police that they heard gunshots on the evening of Nov. 28th. However they did not think it was anything serious and paid little attention to the incident.

Police made the arrest after identifying Mr. Nuan’s vehicle in front of a 7-Eleven in Chiang Mai Province. He was also in possession of a semi-automatic 9mm pistol and 14 bullets.

Mr. Nuan confessed to the crime, saying he acted out of jealousy. He told Chiang Rai police that his girlfriend had been communicating with an ex-boyfriend on LINE app. He said after he killed Miss. Kimsi, her parents came to investigate the gun shots. Because they witnessed the murder he decided to murder them as well.

Source: Thairath

