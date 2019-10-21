Italian Man Shot and Killed in Khon Kaen By Girlfriends Ex-Lover

A 58 year-old Italian man has been shot and killed while riding a motorcycle in northeastern Thailand. A 45 year-old Thai man has since been arrested for shooting in Khon Kaen, Thailand.

Police reported that Suchin Oomket, 45, was arrested for allegedly murdering Mario Ferrri, 58, in Kranuan district on Sunday evening.

Suchin allegedly shooting to death an Italian man on suspicions the victim had affair with his mistress, police said.

According to Police, Suchin who was married had relations with Sumitra Sripromma, 32, for over a year.

Later he learned Ms Sumitra developed relations with a foreign man. When he lost contact with the woman he gathered information and finally followed her to Soi Ban Hao Chao. She was staying with the Mr. Ferrri at a resort hotel.

On Sunday evening the suspect saw Mr. Ferrri riding a motorcycle out of the hotel. It was the same motorcycle he had bought for the woman, in a rage he drove after the foreigner and shot him dead.

After the shooting, he fled to Huai Mek district of Kalasin but after being pressured, he surrendered. Police found the suspect’s pistol in a forest in Huai Mek.

Pol Maj Gen Phutthipong said the suspect confessed to the murder.

