Connect with us

Crime & Legal World News

Italian Busted in Australia Smuggling Heroin from Chiang Mai
Advertisement

Crime & Legal

Italian Man Shot and Killed in Khon Kaen By Girlfriends Ex-Lover

Crime & Legal

Husband Stabbed to Death by his Wife in Northern Thailand

Crime & Legal

Police Arrested 5 People Over Death of Thai Pretty "Lunlabelle"

Crime & Legal

Police Seize 1,500 Kilo's of Crystal Meth in Western Thailand

Crime & Legal

Self Professed Billionaire Groom Arrested Over Wedding Debt

Crime & Legal

Kiddie Porn Trafficker Sentenced to 374 Years in Jail

Crime & Legal

General Denied Bail After Being Charged in Bt44-million Fraud Case

Crime & Legal

Army Sergeant Hold 7-11 Customers Hostage then Shoots Himself

Crime & Legal

Narcotics Police Take Down B1bn Money Laundering Operation

Crime & Legal

Italian Busted in Australia Smuggling Heroin from Chiang Mai

Advertisements

The man was taken to hospital where 63 pellets of heroin were allegedly found in his stomach. X-Rays also revealed three more pellets of heroin had been internally inserted into his rectum.

Published

1 min ago

on

An Italian national has been charged with drug smuggling after arriving at Perth Airport. He allegedly has about 300 grams of heroin, worth about $135,000, hidden inside his body.

The 49-year-old man arrived from Chiang Mai in Thailand, via Kuala Lumpur.

After trace technology showed readings for narcotics during a baggage examination, Australian Border Force officers referred him to the Australian Federal Police for an internal examination.

The man was taken to hospital where 63 pellets of heroin were allegedly found in his stomach. X-Rays also revealed three more pellets of heroin had been internally inserted into his rectum.

He was charged with importing a controlled drug and faces a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison.

ABF Regional Commander Rod O’Donnell said the ABF is fully aware of the lengths people were willing to go to bring drugs into Australia.

“They not only risk lengthy jail time, but are playing Russian roulette with their own lives and health,” he said.

AFP Detective Superintendent Timothy Underhill said people importing drugs internally were affecting the community and risking their own lives.

“Smuggling drugs internally is an incredibly stupid endeavour. Furthermore there is a risk that stomach acid will eat through the wrapping of the heroin. Consequently risking a fatal drug overdose,” he said.

News Source: Perth Now

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement