Immigration Police Arrest German Fugitives in Southern Thailand

Thailand’s Immigration Police have arrested two German men who are alleged to be leaders of a major drug network in Europe. They were arrested by police in Surat Thani and Phuket provinces on Tuesday morning.

The Bangkok Post identified them as Alek Kartun, 42, who has German-Russian nationality, and Alexander Wolfien, 38, a German national. Alex Kartun was arrested at a luxury villa on Koh Phangan in Surat Thani and Mr Alexander Wolfe in in Phuket at Rawai beach on Tuesday morning.

The two Germans were alleged leaders of a major syndicate providing drugs to gangs in several European countries. They had fled arrest warrants and been living in Thailand for several years.

The German embassy had sought assistance from national police chief Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk in apprehending and returning the men to Germany for trial.

“The two suspects stayed with Russian friends, who acted as their eyes and ears if police went there (looking for them).

Immigration investigators exercised extra caution in tracking them down before seeking arrest warrants from the Phuket and Samui courts. Two teams were set up to arrest them.

The two men now face extradition to Germany and have been charged with involvement in the drug trade.

A Russian national was also arrested during the raids. Victor Thubnikov, 42, he was charged with illegal possession of marijuana.