Connect with us

Crime & Legal

Immigration Police Arrest German Fugitives in Southern Thailand
Advertisement

Crime & Legal

Thai Customs Seizes 314Kg of Australia Bound Heroin in Paint Buckets

Crime & Legal

Chiang Rai Man Arrested for Stabbing Murdering of Noodle Vendor

Crime & Legal

British Expat Arrested by 50 Pattaya Police Officers for Firing Shotgun

Crime & Legal

Nigerian Man Busted by Bangkok Police With Over 7,000 Ecstasy Pills

Crime & Legal

Police Seize 140Kg of Heroin, 300 Kg of Meth in Northeastern Thailand

Crime & Legal

Thai Police Take Down Huge Chinese Illegal Online Lending Network

Crime & Legal

Police Catch Drug Syndicate Couriers With Eight Million Meth Pills

Crime & Legal Trending News

Bill Cosby Is Released From Prison After Court Overturns Sexual Assault Conviction

Crime & Legal

Son Murders 72 Year-old Father Over State Welfare Money

Crime & Legal

Immigration Police Arrest German Fugitives in Southern Thailand

Published

46 mins ago

on

Immigration Police Arrest German Fugitives in Southern Thailand

Thailand’s Immigration Police have arrested two German men who are alleged to be leaders of a major drug network in Europe. They were arrested by police in Surat Thani and Phuket provinces on Tuesday morning.

The Bangkok Post identified them as Alek Kartun, 42, who has German-Russian nationality, and Alexander Wolfien, 38, a German national. Alex Kartun was arrested at a luxury villa on Koh Phangan in Surat Thani and Mr Alexander Wolfe in in Phuket at Rawai beach on Tuesday morning.

The two Germans were alleged leaders of a major syndicate providing drugs to gangs in several European countries. They had fled arrest warrants and been living in Thailand for several years.

The German embassy had sought assistance from national police chief Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk in apprehending and returning the men to Germany for trial.

“The two suspects stayed with Russian friends, who acted as their eyes and ears if police went there (looking for them).

Immigration investigators exercised extra caution in tracking them down before seeking arrest warrants from the Phuket and Samui courts. Two teams were set up to arrest them.

The two men now face extradition to Germany and have been charged with involvement in the drug trade.

A Russian national was also arrested during the raids. Victor Thubnikov, 42, he was charged with illegal possession of marijuana.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Find Your Dream Home

property chiangrai

Interesting for You



Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog