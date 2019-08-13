Illegal American Teacher Deported from Thailand

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Immigration police have deported an American man, previously convicted of child sex abuse in the US.

He was arrested in Phayao, where he was illegally teaching English.

Police said that according to United States’ Homeland Security Investigations, the American had been found guilty of sexually abusing a child in the US.

He was sentenced to four years in jail and ordered pay US$4,248.51 in compensation.

The man was arrested while teaching English at the rented house in Phayao, which had been modified as a language school, Pol Lt Gen Sompong said.

The American had a visa but no work permit, and so was charged with unauthorized employment.

The American was deported and blacklisted from, Thailand Immigration Chief Pol Lt Gen Sompong said.

Five Foreign Fraud Suspects Arrested

Meanwhile, five foreign criminal suspects involved in four separate cases, including crimes relating to fraud and identity theft.

Mohammad bin Qasim, a Pakistani, and Kuldip Singh, an Indian, were arrested in Bangkok.

The men allegedly met the victims at the airport along the way, the suspects robbed the victims.

A Malaysian man identified as Yeoh was arrested after opening 119 bank accounts for an online gambling firm.

A South Korean man named Dae Hung, stole the identities and used their information to make online purchases.