Husband Stabbed to Death by his Wife in Northern Thailand

A man was stabbed to death by his wife following a quarrel in the northern province of Phrae on Sunday morning.

Police and a doctor from Phrae Hospital rushed to a home in tambon Muang Mo at about 2.30am.

They found Pasin Areewong, 42, lying dead behind the house. A long knife was found near him on a marble chair.

Kanchakorn Wongsuwan, 47, his wife, told police that she stabbed her husband with the knife.

Ms Kanchakorn’s told police her husband had been drinking with a number of friends. After the friends left, she and her husband git into a quarrel. Saying her husband wouldn’t allow her into the house to sleep.

During the heated argument, her husband produced a knife, prompting her to snatch it from him. She then stabbed him before running away, she said

While running away, she heard him call for help. On returning, however, she found he was already dead.

She said her husband frequently battered upbeat her after getting drunk.

Police said he was stabbed three times — once in the left side of the rib cage, once in the chest and once in the abdomen. His body was sent to Phrae Hospital for a postmortem examination.

Ms Kanchakorn was detained for questioning and further legal action.

News Source: Thairath