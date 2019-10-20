Connect with us

Crime & Legal

Husband Stabbed to Death by his Wife in Northern Thailand
Advertisement

Crime & Legal

Police Arrested 5 People Over Death of Thai Pretty "Lunlabelle"

Crime & Legal

Police Seize 1,500 Kilo's of Crystal Meth in Western Thailand

Crime & Legal

Self Professed Billionaire Groom Arrested Over Wedding Debt

Crime & Legal

Kiddie Porn Trafficker Sentenced to 374 Years in Jail

Crime & Legal

General Denied Bail After Being Charged in Bt44-million Fraud Case

Crime & Legal

Army Sergeant Hold 7-11 Customers Hostage then Shoots Himself

Crime & Legal

Narcotics Police Take Down B1bn Money Laundering Operation

Crime & Legal

Abbot Accused of Sexually Abusing 13 Year-Old Novice Monk

Crime & Legal

Monk Killed While Stealing Soap and Talcum Powder

Crime & Legal

Husband Stabbed to Death by his Wife in Northern Thailand

Advertisements

Police said he was stabbed three times — once in the left side of the rib cage, once in the chest and once in the abdomen. His body was sent to Phrae Hospital for a postmortem examination.

Published

1 day ago

on

A man was stabbed to death by his wife following a quarrel in the northern province of Phrae on Sunday morning.

Police and a doctor from Phrae Hospital rushed to a home in tambon Muang Mo at about 2.30am.

They found Pasin Areewong, 42, lying dead behind the house. A long knife was found near him on a marble chair.

Kanchakorn Wongsuwan, 47, his wife, told police that she stabbed her husband with the knife.

Ms Kanchakorn’s told police her husband had been drinking with a number of friends. After the friends left, she and her husband git into a quarrel. Saying her husband wouldn’t allow her into the house to sleep.

During the heated argument, her husband produced a knife, prompting her to snatch it from him. She then stabbed him before running away, she said

While running away, she heard him call for help. On returning, however, she found he was already dead.

She said her husband frequently battered upbeat her after getting drunk.

Police said he was stabbed three times — once in the left side of the rib cage, once in the chest and once in the abdomen. His body was sent to Phrae Hospital for a postmortem examination.

Ms Kanchakorn was detained for questioning and further legal action.

News Source: Thairath

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement