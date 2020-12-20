Hospital Director Gunned Down in Cold Blood in Central Thailand

Police are hunting for a lone gunman who gunned down a hospital director in cold blood at a medical clinic in central Thailand on Saturday. The hospital director ran the state-run Phra Chom Klao Hospital in Phetchaburi province.

The shooting occurred at the Dr Chumphon clinic on Matthayawong Road in Muang district around 11.30am, said Pol Lt Col Chamnan Boonmoh, an investigator at the Phetchaburi police station.

Dr Chumphon Decha-amphai, 58, director of Phra Chom Klao Hospital in Phetchaburi province, was found lying dead inside a patient treatment room at his clinic.

Witnesses told police that the gunman had entered the clinic to seek treatment. After seeing the doctor, he came out of the treatment room to the counter and pretended to ask to see the bill. He then walked to his white Honda parked opposite the clinic and then walked back inside.

Upon entering the clinic, he walked toward the treatment room and fired six shots at Dr Chumphon before fleeing.

Pol Maj Gen Uthai Kwindechathorn, chief of Phetchaburi police, ordered officers to block the suspect’s escape routes.

Matichon Online reported that a hospital official said the slaying might have been linked to the construction of several buildings at Phra Chom Klao Hospital. Dr Chumphon also had a clean record and had made positive contributions to the hospital during the two years he served as director, the official added.