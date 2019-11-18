Girl 13 Jumps to Her Death in Bangkok after Being Sexual Abuse

A Bangkok Criminal Court has issued warrants for the arrest of two men accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl. The young girl later jumped to her death from a building in Bangkok last Friday, police said.

Named in the warrants were Kittiyapong Boonthanad, 24, and Anont Doroseh, 25. Both face charges of illegal detention and sexual abuse of a minor.

Police said they sought the arrest warrants after investigating a claim by the girl’s mother. The mother told Thai media her daughter killed herself because she was so depressed. She jumped from the 12th floor of the building where she lived with her mother in Bangkok.

The mother said her daughter had been detained in a house in Bangkok’s Klong Tan district last week and sexually assaulted.

Police said Mr Kittiyapong was already being detained at Klong Tan police station in Bangkok for illegal possession of firearms. Mr Anont was still being sought.