Connect with us

Crime & Legal

General Denied Bail After Being Charged in Bt44-million Fraud Case
Advertisement

Crime & Legal

Army Sergeant Hold 7-11 Customers Hostage then Shoots Himself

Crime & Legal

Narcotics Police Take Down B1bn Money Laundering Operation

Crime & Legal

Abbot Accused of Sexually Abusing 13 Year-Old Novice Monk

Crime & Legal

Monk Killed While Stealing Soap and Talcum Powder

Crime & Legal

Chief Investigator in the "Billy" Murder Case Transferred

Crime & Legal

Thai Youth Being Targeted With Ecstasy from Europe

Crime & Legal

Task Force Chases Suspected Kingpin of Asian Meth Syndicate

Crime & Legal

South Koreans Busted in Bangkok for Running Online Gambling Site

Crime & Legal

Thai Police Arrest 77 Year-Old American on Child Pornography Charges

Crime & Legal

General Denied Bail After Being Charged in Bt44-million Fraud Case

Published

1 min ago

on

A Criminal Court has denied bail for a retired general arrested for the alleged fraud of 44-million-baht over non-existent LED bulb replacement contracts with schools.

The criminal court on Wednesday turned bail for Gen Sompote Ngerncharoen, 63, despite his family offering assets worth 3 million baht. The court decided with Police that sought court approval to extend his detention.

Gen Sompote was formerly an adviser to the 4th Army commander and assistant chief of staff of the defence ministry. He was taken into custody on Wednesday on an arrest warrant the court issued on Sept 19.

Police charged him with public fraud causing damage amounting to 44.33 million baht. They alleged he collected from money from seven companies as his “facilitation fee.” The fee was claimed for LED bulb replacement contracts with 100 schools in Khon Kaen province.

According to the Bangkok Post police told the court the fraud occurred in March last year. Gen Sompote did not produce the contracts.

The court rejected a bail request because the large amount involved made him a flight risk.

Gen Sompote was then taken to Bangkok Remand Prison. The first detention period ends on Oct 27.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement