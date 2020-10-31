Father and 18 Year-old Son Busted Transporting 1 Million Meth Pills

A father and his 18 year-old son have been arrested in central Thailand after 1 million meth pills were found hidden in their freight truck. A team of officers in Phetchaburi stopped the freight truck for a search at a checkpoint around 9.30am.

Driver Uthai Hin-on, 43, and his 18-year-old son acted suspiciously when seeing police, the Bangkok Post reported.

The police officers then searched the freight truck and found 50 bundles containing of 1 million meth pills inside two fertiliser sacks hidden in the freight trucks roof.

During interrogation, police said Mr Uthai admitted he and his son had been hired by a man in Bangkok to deliver the drugs to the South. He also denied knowing the name of the man.

Police charged the pair with colluding in smuggling illicit drugs. They were being held in custody at the Muang police station pending further legal action.

Before the seizure, Police chief Pol Col Ronnakorn Prakhongsri, received information from Provincial Police Region 7 investigators that freight truck was suspected of smuggling illicit drugs to the South. Also that officers should be prepared to stop and search it.

