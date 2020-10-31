Crime & Legal
Father and 18 Year-old Son Busted Transporting 1 Million Meth Pills
A father and his 18 year-old son have been arrested in central Thailand after 1 million meth pills were found hidden in their freight truck. A team of officers in Phetchaburi stopped the freight truck for a search at a checkpoint around 9.30am.
Driver Uthai Hin-on, 43, and his 18-year-old son acted suspiciously when seeing police, the Bangkok Post reported.
The police officers then searched the freight truck and found 50 bundles containing of 1 million meth pills inside two fertiliser sacks hidden in the freight trucks roof.
During interrogation, police said Mr Uthai admitted he and his son had been hired by a man in Bangkok to deliver the drugs to the South. He also denied knowing the name of the man.
Police charged the pair with colluding in smuggling illicit drugs. They were being held in custody at the Muang police station pending further legal action.
Before the seizure, Police chief Pol Col Ronnakorn Prakhongsri, received information from Provincial Police Region 7 investigators that freight truck was suspected of smuggling illicit drugs to the South. Also that officers should be prepared to stop and search it.
Narcotics Suppression Police Announce Major Drug Busts
Narcotics suppression police in Thailand have announced a series of major drug busts that resulted in the seizure a Huge cache of drugs. Police seized 1,470 kilograms of crystal meth; 670,000 meth pills; 431kg of heroin; and other narcotics and also assets worth over 8 million baht.
The operations were discussed at a media briefing held on Friday by the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB).
In the largest major drug bust, NSB officers, working with US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) officials, arrested four men in Pluak Daeng district of Rayong. They seized 1,031 bars of heroin; weighing 412kg; 500kg of crystal meth; six cars; six motorcycles; one gun, and also deeds to four land plots from their rented house, Pol Maj Gen Pornpitak Ruyuenyong said.
The assets were worth about 7 million baht, he added. Arrested were Thanong Amtaeng, 33; Wengpor Sae Yee, 45; Yapalor Jahae, 32 and Arsang Sae Jerng, 38.
In the second case, NSB officers arrested Kesorn Dangkaesee, 47, and seized 500kg of crystal meth hidden in the back of his pickup truck in Tao Ngoi district of Sakon Nakhon province in Thailand.
In the third case, three men were caught with 450kg of crystal meth, 51kg of ketamine, 590,000 meth pills and also 4,000 ecstasy pills hidden in two pickup trucks in Thep Sathit district of Chaiyaphum.
Pol Maj Gen Watcharin Boonkhong, commander of NSB sub-division 2, identified the trio as Yuranan Buayaem, 35; Ekkachai Kallaya, 37; and Wiwat Thongpan, 29.