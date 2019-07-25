Fake Police Chief Busted at Thailand’s Don Mueang Airport

Connect on Linked in

BANGKOK – A 37 year-old Thai man claiming to be the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) police chief has been arrested at Don Mueang airport on Monday.

The real CSD police arrested Natthapong Thammathong, 37 and were stunned by what they found in his Mercedez Benz.

CSD police were waiting for Mr Natthapong after receiving information that he was claiming he was an agency chief and wanted to park his car overnight at the airport.

Pol Maj Gen Jiraphob Puridet — “the real CSD police chief” — said the attendant disbelieved his claims and contacted police.

A search of the vehicle found 4 million baht in cash in two bags, five pistols, 116 bullets and 0.52 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

The suspect also tested positive for drugs, the CSD police chief added.

Mr Natthapong claimed the cash was from his family business, saying they work as a government lottery wholesaler for vendors and retailers in Loei province.

He needed firearms to project himself as the family.

Police extended the search to four other locations, including his company office and condominium.

Police found, underground lottery customers, rifles, 2,759 bullets, 23.6 grams of marijuana and 4.8 million baht in cash.

Mr Natthapong was charged with possessing firearms without authorization and possessing illicit drugs.

He of course has denied all accusations from police.

Source: Bangkok Post