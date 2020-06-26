Employee Embezzles Bt4 Million from Citylife Editors Bank Account

The editor-in-chief of Citylife Media Group in Chiang Mai made a police report after discovering almost Bt4 Million was gone from her Bank Account. Citylife editor, Pim Kemasingki, said she discovered on Wednesday that her SCB account only had 24 baht remaining.

That evening an investigator from SCB Bank called to report that Ms. Jessadaporn Khamtong, 26, a junior clerk at Citylife Media Group, and past employee of Siam Commercial Bank, had been withdrawing money from her account.

Ms. Jessadaporn allegedly used AirPay an online wallet app to withdraw the Citylife editors money. Since April 19th Jessadaporn had transferred the money to her SCB and Kbank accounts. Before the money disappeared into an online gambling website.

On June 25th Chiang Mai police arrested Jessadaporn, at Citylife Group’s office.

Jessadaporn admitted to secretly hacked her employer’s bank account information. She then proceeded to transfer the money into her account through AirPay. She used the app more than 115 times from April 19th to steal 3,975,841 baht.

Husband surrenders to Chiang Mai police

Later in the same day, her 31 year old husband, also surrendered to Chiang Mai police after hearing there an arrest warrant for him. Jessadaporn confessed to police that she had stolen the money from the account.

She worked as a junior admin for Citylife Group and had access to her employer’s ID card, phone number, and bank account number. What is still unclear is how she accessed the money as she had no authority for internet banking.