Connect with us

Crime & Legal

Thai Narcotics Control Board Seizes Over 100,000 Ecstasy Pills
Advertisement

Crime & Legal

Teacher Busted for Pimping School Girls in Northeastern Thailand

Crime & Legal

Husband Arrested for Firing Gun to Scare his Wife at Shopping Mall

Crime & Legal

Arrest Warrants Issued after Chinese Man Found Dead in Suitcase

Crime & Legal

Woman Kept as Slave for 9 Years Rescued by Human Trafficking Police

Crime & Legal

Computer Tech Busted for Installing Spy-cams in Women's Public Toilets

Crime & Legal

Bangkok Police Bust Gang Selling Firearms on Thai Social Media

Crime & Legal

Canadian Wanted for Murder in USA Loses Extradition Appeal in Thailand

Crime & Legal

Former Monk Turned Burglar Arrested after “Invisibility Spell” Didn't Work

Crime & Legal

Young American Man Arrested for Shoplifting in Phuket, Thailand

Crime & Legal

Thai Narcotics Control Board Seizes Over 100,000 Ecstasy Pills

Published

2 hours ago

on

Ecstasy pills thailand

Thailand’s Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) has reported the seizure of over 26,000 ecstasy pills in the month of February 2020. The ONCB, Thai Customs, Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB), work to stop the inflow of the illegal drugs.

The ecstasy pills were discovered through the Airport Interdiction Taskforce (AITF). An investigation discovered that there was a shipment coming in from Germany via international post. Officials found 3 boxes with a total of 26,340 ecstasy pills. The boxes were traced and officials made 3 arrests of Thai and foreigners.

According to the ONCB over a 5 month period, there have been 10 shipments of ecstasy pills from Europe seized. Including 2 packages from Germany; 2 packages from the Netherlands; a packages from France; packages from Portugal; also a package from Slovakia; and a package from Belgium.

All together officials seized a total of 100,257 ecstasy pills from the European shipments.

Niyom Termsrisuk from the Office of the Narcotics Control Board said that ecstasy works similarly to Yaba and crystal meth. Ecstasy also a category 1 Narcotic under the Narcotic Act B.E. 2522. Commonly referred to as hard drugs.

Smuggling ecstasy pills punishable by Death in Thailand

26,340 ecstasy pills

Smuggling ecstasy pills into the Thailand is also punishable by death. Selling or distribution of the ecstasy pills can bring you life imprisonment and a fine of Bt5 Million.

Mr. Niyom also warned users that ecstasy is dangerous and can cause extreme hallucinations. An overdose can also affect your heart and lead to death.

Ecstasy is also commonly referred to as MDMA and Molly, the Thairesidents reports. Its a synthetic drug that when taken alters your mood and your overall perception. Chemically it gives users a feeling of ecstasy, thus the source of its name. Ecstasy brings users a high level of energy, and enhanced feeling of love and warmth. Ecstasy is commonly used by ravers and nightlife addicts.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
%d bloggers like this: