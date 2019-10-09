Drunken Chinese Man Kills Girlfriend While Playing with Gun

A 23 year-old Chinese woman has been shot and killed by her drunken Chinese Boyfriend in Bangkok. The boyfriend playing with a gun after attending a party and allegedly fired a shot that killed his 23-year-old girlfriend.

The accident happened in their vehicle on Rama 3 Road in Bangkok on Monday night.

The victim, Zhan Anting, was hit in the chest by a bullet from a 9mm hand gun and died shortly after in hospital.

Police found her Chinese boyfriend, identified as Zeng Ventao, 53, in tears outside the hospital emergency room. He was also drunk, according to the Bangkok Post on Wednesday.

Drunken Boyfriend Shot her Playing with Gun

Wichai Maneekitikun, 44, vice president of the Thai-Chinese trade and industry association and a friend of the Chinese couple, told police he was driving them home in his Toyota Vellfire after attending a party with friends at a hotel in Pathumwan.

En route to the couple’s condominium on Rama 3 Road he pulled over to urinate at the roadside. He heard a gunshot from inside his car, rushed back and found that his woman passenger had been shot.

Mr Wichai said the woman’s companion was drunk and had found a gun kept in a compartment on the second row of seats, taken it out and played with it. The gun fired and a bullet hit the woman in her chest.

The stricken woman was also bleeding heavily and he rushed her to Nakornthon Hospital, Mr Wichai said. He admitted it was his gun.

Police took Mr Zeng and Mr Wichai in for questioning before deciding what charges to press.