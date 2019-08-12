Drunken American Refuses to Pay After Smashing Car Windows in Northern Thailand

CHIANG MAI – An 34 American tourist has been arrested for damaging three vehicles while drunk in Chiang Mai city, in northern Thailand.

American Jesse Edward Lee, 34, was arrested after a Facebook post by a local resident went viral. It warned about a vandal damaging three cars in Tha Pae area of Chiang Mai.

Lee allegedly told police that he did not clearly recall damaging the vehicles as he had been drinking all day.

Lee Smashed Three Vehicle Windshields

He did admit, however, to picking up rocks and breaking the windscreens, probably with some assistance of the CCTV footage police had of him doing so.

Police were given CCTV footage of a man that fit Lees’ description near where the vandalism happened.

Muang Chiang Mai police investigated and arrested 34 year old Jesse Edward Lee and took him in for questioning.

The owners of the vehicles Lee vandalized have asked for 50,000 baht for the damage but Lee refused to pay saying he had no money.

Lee has been detained in custody pending further negotiations for compensation. In the event those talks are not successful, he will be jailed.

