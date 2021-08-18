Daughter Gets 12 Years for Embezzling Her 84 Year-old Mothers Money

A criminal court has sentenced a 55-year-old woman to 12 years in prison for embezzling more than US$7 million in money from her 84-year-old mother’s bank, according to police.

The mother was being treated in a hospital for heart disease at the time of the embezzlement.

Ms Mawadi Siwirat, the daughter, was found guilty on six counts in connection with embezzling money from Huay Siwirat, her mother, on several occasions.

Although the daughter had no prior history of imprisonment, the 12-year prison sentence was not suspended due to the crime being deemed serious.

On Feb 4 last year, Ananchai Chaiyadet, a lawyer representing Ms Huay, along with Mintra Siwirat, Ms Huay’s grandchild, petitioned the Anti-Money Laundering Office to investigate transactions made from Ms Huay’s accounts.

Six other people were also named as suspects in the same petition accusing them of money laundering, theft and embezzlement.

The move came after the bank handling Ms Huay’s account refused to disclose information about the transactions, according to the petition lodged with the police Anti-Money Laundering Office.

Mr Ananchai said Ms Huay normally signed her name when she withdrew money from her accounts, while in the suspect money transfers from the accounts her fingerprints were used instead.

The mother didn’t know who was behind the suspicious transactions until she lodged a complaint with the police at Udom Suk police station in Bangkok.

The police later discovered that her daughter and a number of bank staff were involved in the embezzlement, said Mr Ananchai. Police stated all the money was taken by her daughter.

Police bust Mercedes thief

Meanwhile, Police have arrested a young man for allegedly stealing his employer’s Mercedes and driving off to Hat Yai to have it pawned for 40,000 Baht.

However, the man’s family had second thoughts about the alleged theft and returned the car a few months later.

Police arrested 33 year old “Wirayut”. Wirayut stands accused of stealing his employer’s Mercedes.

Mr Wirayut reportedly drove the Mercedes from Tak, anorther Thailand province to Hat Yai, a deep south province. It was not reported how he enjoyed his road trip/alleged grand theft auto.

However, according to Mr Wirayut, he didn’t steal the car out of malice, but because he felt betrayed by his former employer. Mr Wirayut says he had agreed to work for his employer at a rate of 20,000 baht a month with no deductions.

Mr Wirayut contends that he was only paid between 8,000 to 9,000 baht a month and was deducted for accommodation, water, electricity, and other expenses.

The police said the 33 year old said he felt betrayed by this duplicity and decided to steal his employer’s car and pawn it for 40,000 baht in Hat Yai, Thailand.

