Cyber Police Arrest Man Over Anti-Buddhism Facebook Page

Thailand’s Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) have arrested a man after victims lodged complaints of online fraud. Ten victims lodged complaints with the (TCSD) about the online swindle.

According to the Bangkok Post, they complained that they had ordered and paid for T-shirts on the website and did not receive the items. The administrator of the “Luang Pi Justin Wat Do U Mean V2” Facebook page famous for mocking Buddhism was arrested.

TCSD deputy commissioner Siriwat Dipho said the suspect admitted to his wrongdoing.

Pol Col Siriwat told Thai media that the administrator of this Facebook page is a bus conductor. He has huge debts and created the Facebook page to attract followers and above all sell products.

He set up the “Luang Pi Justin Wat Do U Mean V2” Facebook page this year and managed to attract 40,000 followers. Furthermore he posted content criticizing Buddhism and sometimes spreading fake news. Consequently on national security issues just to draw people’s attention.

After the Facebook page became famous, he decided to start selling T-shirts with messages mocking the religion. Subsequently, many followers placed orders and paid, but their orders were never fulfilled.

The man was charged with violating the 2007 Computer Crime Act. He faces up to five years in prison and/also a fine of up to 100,000 baht.