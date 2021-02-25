Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau Takes Down Huge Gambling Network

Thailand’s Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) have arrested 34 members of a cyber crime ring running online casinos with over one billion baht in circulation.

National police chief Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk said that Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) officers searched eight premises in Bangkok, Pathum Thani, Ayutthaya, Saraburi, Chiang Mai, Chaiyaphum and Rayong on Wednesday morning.

During the operation, codenamed “Shadow App’’, the cyber crime busters arrested 34 suspects, 19 of them wanted on arrest warrants and 15 others caught running the illegal casinos, said Pol Gen Suwat.

Three more suspects named in arrest warrants remained at large.

The teams seized eight cars, 45 bank account books, 2 million baht cash and 54 mobile phones as evidence.